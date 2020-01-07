Jasper man facing drug charges after weekend traffic stop

A Jasper man is facing drug charges after a weekend traffic stop.

Huntingburg Police pulled over 43-year-old John R. Clevidence at 6th and Jackson Streets around 2:11 Sunday morning.

Clevidence allegedly gave police an incorrect spelling of his name.

After learning he was a habitual traffic violator, police report finding drug paraphernalia and a legend drug.

Clevidence was booked into the Dubois County Security Center on felony counts of driving while classified as a habitual traffic violator for life, unlawful possession of a legend drug and syringe, and misdemeanor counts of false informing and possession of paraphernalia.