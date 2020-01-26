Jasper man facing multiple charges after trespassing

A Jasper man is facing multiple charges after trespassing.

Yesterday morning, at approximately 7:38 AM, officers were dispatched on complaints of a suspect trespassing on a property at 257 Brucke Strasse.

When officers arrived they found, 26-year-old, Grant Kimmel on the property.

Officers found that Kimmel had trespassed on the same property on an earlier date and was asked to leave and not return to the property.

Kimmel refused a sobriety and chemical test but was tested to have a PBT level of .11.

Kimmel is was booked into the Dubois County Security Center.

Upon inspection of Kimmel’s Chevy, officers found two undisclosed types of controlled substances and a marijuana cigarette.

Kimmel was charged with Criminal Trespassing, a class A misdemeanor, Possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, Possession of Marijuana, a class B misdemeanor, OWI refusal, a class C misdemeanor, and OWI previous conviction, a class 6 felony.