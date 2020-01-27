Jasper man facing theft charges after stealing energy shots

A Jasper man is facing theft charges after stealing energy shots from a local gas station.

Police responded to the Huck’s on Third Avenue around 1:40 this afternoon for a male subject reportedly stealing energy shots.

Police say the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Casey P. Cole stole three energy shots worth $18.18 and left the store without paying for them.

Cole was lodged into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with theft.