Jasper man facing various charges after early morning traffic stop, standoff

A Jasper man is facing various charges after a Saturday morning traffic stop and standoff.

Police tried pulling over 53-year-old John Hilgefort for running a stop sign before he began fleeing west on Division Road around 3:25 Saturday morning.

After committing multiple infractions and hitting a mailbox near the intersection of Division Road and 400 West, police were able to stop the vehicle.

After a brief standoff, police were able to take Hilgefort into custody.

Hilgefort was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and OWI.

Hilgefort was also cited for multiple infractions.