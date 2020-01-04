Jasper man facing voyeurism charges

A Jasper man is facing voyeurism charges.

Police began investigating 57-year-old John T. Schneider on Wednesday after receiving complaints of him allegedly taking photographs of a female juvenile showering.

Schneider allegedly told police that he washed his cellphone in a washing machine.

Police took the cellphone into evidence after executing a search warrant.

Schneider was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Security Center on Thursday and charged with Level 5 Felony Counts of Child Exploitation and Attempted Child Exploitation, and Level 6 Felony Counts of Possession of Child Pornography, Obstruction of Justice, and Voyeurism.

Schneider had his initial hearing on Thursday. He was placed on pretrial release through Dubois County Community Corrections and is not allowed to have contact with anyone less than 16 years old unsupervised.

His next court date is January 27th.