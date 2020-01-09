Jasper Police asking for public’s help in two vehicle accident

The Jasper Police Department is asking for the public help in reference to a two-vehicle accident.

This accident occurred at 3rd Avenue and Newton Street at around 1:40 pm Wednesday, January 8th.

The accident involved a dark gray passenger car and a white passenger car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jasper Police Department at (812)-482-2255 or can call the anonymous tip line at (812)-481-2677.