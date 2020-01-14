Jasper Police Department Receive Two New SRO Vehicles

Jasper Police Department unveiled two new School Resource Officer (SRO) vehicles today at the Board of Public Works & Safety.

With the support of several donors, the Jasper Police Department was able to receive two SRO vehicles: a 2019 Dodge Ram Truck, driven by SRO Brian Lampert, and a 2020 Ford Mustang, driven by Jason Knies. The vehicle graphics were designed by students from the Jasper High School and wrapped by 2 Sign Guys.

The hope for these vehicles is to get students to engage in conversation and help build relationships with our School Resource Officers. The Jasper Police Department says that this can be a way to build pride with officers and students. With the help of the Dubois County Community Foundation, Jasper Police had some donors come forward to support this project. The Jasper Police Department says they really appreciate the support of the community and excited to promote the pride of the Jasper School Corporation.