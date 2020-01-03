JDCPL Launch Community Engagement Project Benefiting SIRS

The Jasper-Dubois County Public Library is proud to announce the kick-off of its Community Engagement Project. The purpose of the project is to help out local community organizations that could benefit from the Library’s services. Throughout the year, the library will be providing programs & collecting needed supplies through donations.

The project is currently benefiting Southern Indiana Resource Solutions (SIRS) which is an organization that supports individuals with disabilities. The Library is asking for the public’s help in donating items. Items being collected for donation are office supplies, arts & craft supplies, dish towels/rags, plastic plates, paper towels, Kleenex, bottled water, snacks, and other everyday supplies. The Library will be accepting donations until Thursday, February 13th. Donation bins will be located at the Jasper, Ferdinand, Dubois, and Birdseye libraries.

For more information, please contact Library Experience Manager Jordan Schuetter at 812-482-2712.