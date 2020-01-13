Jeff Weyer, 64, of Ferdinand, passed away at home on 1/11/2020. Jeff was born to Edward and Leonarda Weyer. Jeff graduated from Forest Park High School in 1973 and Indiana University School of Business in 1977. On July 9th, 1977, Jeff married Joan Reckelhoff at St. Ferdinand Church. He was manager at Hyplex Corporation in the late 1970’s. Then, he was an Operations Manager at Wilmes Window for 10 years. While working there, he began his own business in 1980 growing Christmas trees. In 1990, Weyer Tree Farm and Nursery became Jeff’s full time occupation. The business sold thousands of ball and burlap white pines for landscaping, was Monrovia Nursery’s biggest distributor of potted plants in Southern Indiana, and grew and sold Christmas trees, upward to 5000 a year. In 2017, Jeff started working towards retirement and settling the business down. Jeff was a 45 year member of the Sons of American Legion, Post 124, and for one year, he was a Commander of this post. Along with this, Jeff was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church. In his free time, Jeff loved traveling through all 50 states, Canada, Mexica, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. He enjoyed hunting animals, pitching horse shoes, and he managed little league and pony league baseball.

Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Joan Weyer, Ferdinand, Children Jon (Capri) Weyer, Newburgh, Janelle (Nathan) Reeves, Bloomington. Grandchildren, Sonya, Eva, Lena, and Nora. One sister Bev Schulthise, Ferdinand, stepmother, Mary Weyer, Ferdinand, a sister-in-law, Marilyn Weyer, Ferdinand, step-sisters Kim (Mary Warner) Becher, Jasper, Laura Becher, Ferdinand, and step-brother Joey (Sarah) Becher, Ferdinand. Preceding him in death are his mother and father, brother, Timothy Weyer, and brother-in-law, Gary Schulthise.

A visitation will take place from 2 to 8:00 PM Tuesday January 14th, 2020 and from 7 to 9:30 AM on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at the Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand, IN. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, in Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.