Jim Ryan Named Old National Bancorp CEO

Yesterday, the Old National Bancorp Board of Directors named Old National CEO Jim Ryan as the company’s new Board Chairman. Ryan succeeds Bob Jones, who retired as Old National CEO in May 2019. Back in January 2019, Jones announced that he would retire from the Board in January 2020.

Ryan will assume the duties of Chairman in addition to his current responsibilities as Old National CEO. Former Indiana Lieutenant Governor Becky Skillman will maintain her role as independent Lead Director of the Old National Board.

“It is a great honor to be named Old National Board Chairman and continue our company’s long-standing commitment to passionately serve our clients, team members, shareholders and communities,” said Ryan. “I’m particularly humbled to succeed Bob Jones. His influence on Old National – and on me, personally – is immeasurable, and I’m honored to continue his legacy.”