Kevin Lamar 52, of Grandview, IN. died , 2020 while at work.

Kevin was born , 1967 to William Amos and Linda (Godbold) Lamar. He was a longtime employee and current assembly manager of Spencer Industries in Dale.

He is survived by his wife Jerri Lamar of Grandview, his children Nathan Lamar, Nick (Allison) Myers, and Amanda (Jordan) Diamond.

Grand Daughters Madison and Cecilia Myers and Aubrey Diamond.

His mother Linda Rudy and sisters Neva Bennett and Jenny Golder also survive.

Visitation on , 2020 from 4:00 PM CST till 7 PM CST at the Fuller Funeral Home in Dale, IN.

Fuller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

