Lindauer and and Bartels Wear Sneakers To Kick Off National Cancer Prevention Month

State Reps. Stephen Bartels of Eckerty and Shane Lindauer of Jasper paired sneakers with their suits to help kick off February as National Cancer Prevention Month on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Statehouse.

The Indiana House of Representatives participated in the Suits and Sneakers Challenge, an annual event hosted by the American Cancer Society and National Association of Basketball Coaches, to help raise awareness. According to the American Cancer Society, the use of tobacco products is linked to many types of cancer and recommends avoiding this product to significantly reduce cancer risks.

State Rep. Stephen Bartels represents House District 74, which includes all of Crawford and Perry counties and portions of Dubois, Orange and Spencer counties.

Rep. Shane Lindauer (R- Jasper) represents House District 63 which includes portions of Daviess, Dubois, Pike and Martin counties.