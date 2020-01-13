List of Dubois County Roads Impacted By Flooding (1/13/20)

Posted By: Zach Reuber
January 13, 2020
|DUBOIS COUNTY ROADS IMPACTED BY FLOODING
|
|
|Date:
|
|
|
|
|
|Time:
|1/13/2020 10:18
|OPEN TO TRAFFIC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Date Closed
|Date Opened
|DISTRICT #1
|Water Feature
|Township
|Road Name
|Point of Closure
|
|
|Madison
|CR 300 North
|West of CR 350 West
|Big Flat Area
|
|
|Madison
|CR 300 North
|West of 800 West
|Little Flat Creek
|1/10/2020
|01/12/20
|Madison
|CR 150 North
|West of CR 750 West
|Little Flat Creek
|
|
|Madison
|CR 150 North
|Between 500 W & 600 W
|Little Flat Creek
|1/10/2020
|
|Madison
|CR 875 West
|South of CR 150 North
|Little Flat Creek
|1/11/2020
|
|Madison
|CR 50 North
|West of CR 750 West
|Little Flat Creek
|1/10/2020
|
|Madison
|CR 800 West
|South of 50 North – Lee Gress Flat
|Little Flat Creek
|
|
|Madison
|CR 800 West
|North of CR 300 South – River Bottoms
|Patoka River
|
|
|Madison
|CR 650 W
|South of 100 South
|Patoka River
|1/12/2020
|
|Madison
|Division Road
|East of CR 600 West
|Patoka River
|1/12/2020
|
|Madison
|Stewart Road
|Off of Division Road
|Patoka River
|
|
|Madison
|CR 450 W
|North of Division Road
|Patoka River
|
|
|Madison
|CR 450 W
|At intersection with 490 W
|Patoka River
|1/11/2020
|
|Madison
|CR 620 West
|Dillon Creek
|Patoka River
|1/11/2020
|
|Madison
|CR 150 South
|West of Old Huntingburg Road
|Patoka River
|1/11/2020
|
|Madison
|Ell Creek Road
|North of CR 400 South
|Patoka River
|1/11/2020
|
|Marion
|CR 175 East
|North of CR 300 North
|Patoka River
|
|
|Boone
|Portersville Bridge Rd
|North of the Bridge in Daviess County
|White River
|
|
|Boone
|Portersville Road West
|East of CR 500 West
|Rizzley Creek
|
|
|Boone
|Portersville Road West
|Between 500 W & 600 W
|White River
|1/11/2020
|
|Harbison
|CR 600 North
|East of Kellerville Road
|Bottom Ground
|
|
|Boone
|CR 700 North
|East of Portersville Road
|Mill Creek
|
|
|Boone
|Old Petersburg Road
|North of SR 56
|Flat Creek Tributary
|
|
|Columbia
|Cuzco Road West
|South of SR 56
|Davis Creek
|
|
|Columbia
|Dubois – Cuzco Road
|West of Cuzco Road South
|Patoka River
|1/11/2020
|
|Columbia
|Dubois Road North East
|South of SR 56
|Davis Creek
|
|
|Boone
|CR 600 North
|West of 200 West
|Mill Creek
|
|
|Columbia
|Cuzco Road North
|In Town
|Dillon Creek
|
|
|Columbia
|Cuzco Road South
|Near Dubois Cuzco Road
|Dillon Creek
|Date Closed
|Date Opened
|DISTRICT #2
|Water Feature
|Township
|Road Name
|Point of Closure
|1/11/2020
|
|Bainbridge
|Meridian Road
|South of SR 162
|Straight River
|1/11/2020
|01/12/20
|Marion
|St Anthony Road West
|South of Schnellville Road
|Straight River
|1/11/2020
|01/12/20
|Jackson
|CR 230 South
|East of SR 162
|Flat Creek
|
|
|Marion
|Hall Creek Road
|East of CR 400 East
|Hall Creek
|1/11/2020
|
|Marion
|Santine Road
|Between Schnellville Rd & Hall Creek Rd
|Hall Creek
|12/31/1899
|
|Marion
|CR 300 North
|West of CR 175 East
|Patoka River
|12/31/1899
|
|Marion
|CR 175 East
|South of CR 300 North
|Patoka River
|1/12/2020
|
|Bainbridge
|CR 190 North
|North of Meridian Road
|Patoka River
|
|
|Bainbridge
|Kellerville Road
|North of Cathy Lane
|Patoka River
|
|
|Bainbridge
|CR 225 South
|Between WITZ Road and 130 West
|Patoka River
|
|
|Bainbridge
|CR 400 West
|Near Shiloh Road
|Big Flat Area
|
|
|Bainbridge
|CR 400 North
|Between US 231 and Kellerville Road
|Buffalo Flats
|
|
|Jefferson
|Harts Gravel Road
|Intersection of Kings Ridge Road
|Lick Fork
|
|
|Columbia
|CR 450 North
|West of Cuzco Road South
|Patoka River
|
|
|Jefferson
|Taylor Hollow Road
|West of SR 145
|Anderson River
|
|
|Marion
|Jasper-Dubois Road
|Half mile south of SR 545
|Polson Creek
|1/11/2020
|01/11/20
|Marion
|Schnellville Road
|Between SR 162 and Santine Road
|Several Low Areas
|
|
|Bainbridge
|CR 100 South
|Between 400 West and Old H’burg Rd
|Dick Creek Area
|Date Closed
|Date Opened
|DISTRICT #3
|Water Feature
|Township
|Road Name
|Point of Closure
|1/11/2020
|
|Bainbridge
|Old Huntingburg Road
|North of CR 400 South
|Patoka River
|
|
|Patoka
|CR 650 West
|Between SR 64 and Duff Road SE
|Bottom
|1/11/2020
|
|Patoka
|CR 400 South
|West of Ell Creek Road
|Ell Creek
|1/11/2020
|
|Patoka
|CR 400 South
|East of US 231
|Hunley Creek
|
|
|Patoka
|CR 130 West
|North of 400 South
|Hunley Creek
|
|
|Patoka
|Duff Road Southeast
|Between 600 West and 500 South
|Ell Creek
|
|
|Patoka
|CR 500 South
|West of 400 W
|Ell Creek
|
|
|Patoka
|Old Road 64
|West of Patoka Road
|Hunley Creek
|1/11/2020
|01/12/20
|Ferdinand
|CR 850 South
|East of Ferdinand Road Northwest
|Hunley Creek
|
|
|Ferdinand
|CR 1000 South
|West of Ferdinand Road Northwest
|Hunley Creek
|1/10/2020
|
|Patoka
|1st Street – Huntingburg
|West of CR 75 West
|Bruner Creek
|
|
|Patoka
|CR 75 West
|South of SR 64
|Indian Creek
|1/11/2020
|
|Patoka
|CR 660 South
|East of CR 75 West
|Indian Creek
|1/11/2020
|01/12/20
|Patoka
|CR 200 West
|South of Sunset Drive
|Short Creek
|1/11/2020
|01/12/20
|Patoka
|Ferdinand Road N W
|2 places East of CR 200 West
|Valley Head Water
|
|
|Jackson
|CR 350 South
|East of SR 162
|Flat Creek
|
|
|Ferdinand
|CR 75 East
|North of Ferdinand Road Northwest
|Hunley Creek
|
|
|Patoka
|CR 50 West
|Between Old Road 64 & SR 64
|Bruner Creek
|
|
|Patoka
|CR 450 South
|West of Patoka Road
|Hunley Creek
|Closed
|Reopened
|
|
|TOTAL ROADS CLOSED NOW
|
|28
|7
|
|
|21
|
Be the first to comment on "List of Dubois County Roads Impacted By Flooding (1/13/20)"