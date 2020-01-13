List of Dubois County Roads Impacted By Flooding (1/13/20)

DUBOIS COUNTY ROADS IMPACTED BY FLOODING

Date:

Time: 1/13/2020 10:18 OPEN TO TRAFFIC

Date Closed Date Opened DISTRICT #1 Water Feature

Township Road Name Point of Closure

Madison CR 300 North West of CR 350 West Big Flat Area

Madison CR 300 North West of 800 West Little Flat Creek

1/10/2020 01/12/20 Madison CR 150 North West of CR 750 West Little Flat Creek

Madison CR 150 North Between 500 W & 600 W Little Flat Creek

1/10/2020 Madison CR 875 West South of CR 150 North Little Flat Creek

1/11/2020 Madison CR 50 North West of CR 750 West Little Flat Creek

1/10/2020 Madison CR 800 West South of 50 North – Lee Gress Flat Little Flat Creek

Madison CR 800 West North of CR 300 South – River Bottoms Patoka River

Madison CR 650 W South of 100 South Patoka River

1/12/2020 Madison Division Road East of CR 600 West Patoka River

1/12/2020 Madison Stewart Road Off of Division Road Patoka River

Madison CR 450 W North of Division Road Patoka River

Madison CR 450 W At intersection with 490 W Patoka River

1/11/2020 Madison CR 620 West Dillon Creek Patoka River

1/11/2020 Madison CR 150 South West of Old Huntingburg Road Patoka River

1/11/2020 Madison Ell Creek Road North of CR 400 South Patoka River

1/11/2020 Marion CR 175 East North of CR 300 North Patoka River

Boone Portersville Bridge Rd North of the Bridge in Daviess County White River

Boone Portersville Road West East of CR 500 West Rizzley Creek

Boone Portersville Road West Between 500 W & 600 W White River

1/11/2020 Harbison CR 600 North East of Kellerville Road Bottom Ground

Boone CR 700 North East of Portersville Road Mill Creek

Boone Old Petersburg Road North of SR 56 Flat Creek Tributary

Columbia Cuzco Road West South of SR 56 Davis Creek

Columbia Dubois – Cuzco Road West of Cuzco Road South Patoka River

1/11/2020 Columbia Dubois Road North East South of SR 56 Davis Creek

Boone CR 600 North West of 200 West Mill Creek

Columbia Cuzco Road North In Town Dillon Creek

Columbia Cuzco Road South Near Dubois Cuzco Road Dillon Creek

Date Closed Date Opened DISTRICT #2 Water Feature

Township Road Name Point of Closure

1/11/2020 Bainbridge Meridian Road South of SR 162 Straight River

1/11/2020 01/12/20 Marion St Anthony Road West South of Schnellville Road Straight River

1/11/2020 01/12/20 Jackson CR 230 South East of SR 162 Flat Creek

Marion Hall Creek Road East of CR 400 East Hall Creek

1/11/2020 Marion Santine Road Between Schnellville Rd & Hall Creek Rd Hall Creek

12/31/1899 Marion CR 300 North West of CR 175 East Patoka River

12/31/1899 Marion CR 175 East South of CR 300 North Patoka River

1/12/2020 Bainbridge CR 190 North North of Meridian Road Patoka River

Bainbridge Kellerville Road North of Cathy Lane Patoka River

Bainbridge CR 225 South Between WITZ Road and 130 West Patoka River

Bainbridge CR 400 West Near Shiloh Road Big Flat Area

Bainbridge CR 400 North Between US 231 and Kellerville Road Buffalo Flats

Jefferson Harts Gravel Road Intersection of Kings Ridge Road Lick Fork

Columbia CR 450 North West of Cuzco Road South Patoka River

Jefferson Taylor Hollow Road West of SR 145 Anderson River

Marion Jasper-Dubois Road Half mile south of SR 545 Polson Creek

1/11/2020 01/11/20 Marion Schnellville Road Between SR 162 and Santine Road Several Low Areas

Bainbridge CR 100 South Between 400 West and Old H’burg Rd Dick Creek Area

Date Closed Date Opened DISTRICT #3 Water Feature

Township Road Name Point of Closure

1/11/2020 Bainbridge Old Huntingburg Road North of CR 400 South Patoka River

Patoka CR 650 West Between SR 64 and Duff Road SE Bottom

1/11/2020 Patoka CR 400 South West of Ell Creek Road Ell Creek

1/11/2020 Patoka CR 400 South East of US 231 Hunley Creek

Patoka CR 130 West North of 400 South Hunley Creek

Patoka Duff Road Southeast Between 600 West and 500 South Ell Creek

Patoka CR 500 South West of 400 W Ell Creek

Patoka Old Road 64 West of Patoka Road Hunley Creek

1/11/2020 01/12/20 Ferdinand CR 850 South East of Ferdinand Road Northwest Hunley Creek

Ferdinand CR 1000 South West of Ferdinand Road Northwest Hunley Creek

1/10/2020 Patoka 1st Street – Huntingburg West of CR 75 West Bruner Creek

Patoka CR 75 West South of SR 64 Indian Creek

1/11/2020 Patoka CR 660 South East of CR 75 West Indian Creek

1/11/2020 01/12/20 Patoka CR 200 West South of Sunset Drive Short Creek

1/11/2020 01/12/20 Patoka Ferdinand Road N W 2 places East of CR 200 West Valley Head Water

Jackson CR 350 South East of SR 162 Flat Creek

Ferdinand CR 75 East North of Ferdinand Road Northwest Hunley Creek

Patoka CR 50 West Between Old Road 64 & SR 64 Bruner Creek

Patoka CR 450 South West of Patoka Road Hunley Creek

Closed Reopened TOTAL ROADS CLOSED NOW