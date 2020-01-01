Local hospitals implementing visitation restrictions due to flu

Hospital members of the Community Patient Safety Coalition are implementing unified visitation restrictions due to the flu.

The following restrictions officially came into effect yesterday.

No visitors with influenza-like symptoms are allowed in hospitals. These symptoms include cough, sore throat, fever, chills, aches, runny or stuffy nose, and vomiting or diarrhea.

No visitors under the age of 15.

No visitors other than immediate family or other significant persons as defined by the patient.

However, expectations for these restrictions could be made in cases involving critically ill patients or end-of-life situations.

Some restrictions also may be modified to accommodate healthy siblings of newborn babies.

All visitors are encouraged to wash their hands frequently while in the hospital and wear protective masks when instructed to do so.

The flu can cause serious complications, and even death in the very young, elderly, and those who have certain existing medical conditions.

In an effort to protect patients, families, and hospital staff, the following local hospitals are taking these precautions:

Deaconess Community Hospital, Washington

Deaconess Health Systems

Evansville Surgery Center

Gibson General Hospital, Princeton

Good Samaritan Hospital, Vincennes

Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, Jasper

St. Vincent Evansville

St. Vincent Warrick

St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital

The Women’s Hospital