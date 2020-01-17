Local students competing in state competition in March

A few local students are competing in a state competition in a few months.

Students from eight Indiana high schools recently participated in the Regional 11 Career Development Conference.

Local students competing in the state competition on March 13th include:

Vincennes Lincoln High School in Chapter Marketing Campaign

Southridge High School in Project-Based Learning Presentation

Southridge High School in Entrepreneurship Plan

Michael Stout of Vincennes Lincoln High School in Cover Design:

Jenifer Najarro of Southridge High School in Career Presentation:

Adrian Ortega of Princeton Community High School in Creative Solutions:

Drake McBride of Southridge High School in Critical Thinking:

Kevin Calderon of Southridge High School Employability Skills:

Caleb Hochesang in Southridge High School in Financial Literacy:

Bri Clouse of Vincennes Lincoln High School in Public Speaking:

Grace Middleton of Southridge High School in Writing Skills:

Hadley Sheffer of Princeton Community High School in Outstanding Senior.

These students are part of the Jobs for America’s Graduates, or JAG, program and compete locally every year.

The program provides services to help young adults earn a high school diploma or equivalent, secure an entry-level job, or pursue post-secondary education to help them advance in their careers.

JAG is a state-based and non-profit-organization and is part of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development in Region 11.

Counties in this region include Vanderburgh, Posey, Pike, Perry, Gibson, Knox, Warrick, Spencer and Dubois.