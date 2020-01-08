Lori Persohn Named Vice President of Patient Services and Chief Nursing Officer of Memorial Hospital

Lori Persohn has been named Vice President of Patient Services and Chief Nursing Officer of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. The change in leadership took effect on January 1, 2020.

Persohn began her career at Memorial Hospital in 1992 as the Director of Medical Services. She transitioned to Director of Organizational Excellence in 2013 until being named the Associate Vice President of Patient Services in February 2019 in preparation for the retirement of then VP of Patient Services and CNO, Tonya Heim.

Persohn attended Jasper High School and holds a master of science in nursing from Ball State University and a bachelor of science in nursing from Indiana University Northwest. She is a certified nurse executive and a lean six sigma green belt. She is a member of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership, Indiana Organization for Nursing Leadership, Indiana State Nurses’ Association, and Indiana Center for Nursing. Persohn is involved with Women Empowering Women, Holy Family Catholic Church, and is a SOAR mentor.

Persohn and her husband, Brian, have three children: Jeremy, Aaron, and Justin.