Mentors for Youth elect Kristin Braun as president

Mentors for Youth has a new president.

Kristin Braun was elected to replace the outgoing board president, Ryan Craig.

Braun began her two-year-term on January 1st.

In the past, Braun has served as a board member and vice president.

Kelsey Menke is serving as vice president. She has previously served as a board member.

Brent Pfister is serving as treasurer and Sarah Blackgrave is serving as secretary.

Mentors for Youth is dedicated to creating mutually beneficial relationships between youth and volunteers to enhance individual lives and the community and has served the county for over 30 years.

For more information, contact Ellen Corn at (812)-482-2227