Mike Kluesner Seeking Re-Election to At-Large Seat on Dubois County Council

Republican Mike Kluesner is seeking re-election to the at-large seat on the Dubois County Council. Kluesner was elected to the position in 2016 and is excited about the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of Dubois County. Being a lifelong resident of Dubois County, Kluesner states, “I can acknowledge and appreciate the quality of life that we all share as citizens of the county. I will commit to continuing my work on the council in a fiscally conservative and transparent manner. It is my goal to work with the taxpayers and local government to assure that tax dollars are spent wisely.”

While on the council, Mike also serves on the Board of Directors for Dubois Strong. He is a member of the Association of Indiana Counties. Kluesner has served on various committees in the county including the Justice Center Study which has visited numerous county justice and correctional facilities in the state of Indiana. “With the ongoing planning for the Justice Center in Dubois County, it is important to get input and firsthand knowledge on how other counties have expanded and improved their corrections and court facilities,” Kluesner reiterates.

Kluesner is a former owner of various successful, small businesses in Dubois County and retired from Seufert Construction in 2014. He graduated from Jasper High School and holds an Associate Degree in Architectural Engineering. He served in the Indiana National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve where he retired after 21 years of honorable military service.

Mike is a member of Holy Family Church where he serves on the Facilities Management Committee and Bereavement Luncheon Ministry. Mike is a member of various civic organizations and a member of the American Legion. He was a member of the Ferdinand Kiwanis for 28 years, serving two separate terms as president. He was given the Outstanding President Award for his service.

“With considerable business knowledge, past military experience and having served on the county council for the past few years, I feel uniquely qualified to continue to hold a seat on the Dubois County Council. Being fully retired gives me time to dedicate to public service and available to listen to the concerns of the county’s citizens and taxpayers. I am very proud of our county and if given the opportunity, I will provide the leadership and hard work it deserves. I look forward to continuing the fine working relationship I have with the other county council members, county commissioners and county employees for the betterment of Dubois County.”

Mike and his wife, Nancy, live in the Maltersville area and have two grown sons, Jarrod and Jonathan.