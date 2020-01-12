Nina R. French, age 80 of Jasper, IN, passed away at 7:50 a.m. on , 2020, at Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, IN.

Nina was born in Washington, IN on , 1939, to John Luther and Mary Frances (Belcher) Dillon. She married James French on , 1984. He preceded her in death in 2004.

Nina lived most of her adult life in Southern California where she retired as a mortgage underwriter.

She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper.

She collected antiques and adored her pets; particularly her dog, Dolly. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving are one son, David (Laurie) Barak, San Diego, CA, one sister, Paula (James) Blessinger, Jasper, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Nina R. French will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2020, at Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper, Indiana with burial to follow in Bethany Christian Cemetery in Montgomery, IN. Pastor Jane Hillman will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the 11:00 am service time at the church on Monday, .

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ or to a favorite charity.

