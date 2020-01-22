Northeast Dubois School Board Mention Possibility of Virtual Snow Days; Cover ALICE Training in Board Meeting

The Northeast Dubois County School Corporation held a successful board meeting last night.

All recommendations and requests were approved including the Business Office Recommendations Voucher, A Field Trip Request, and NEOLA Policies.

The floor brought up the possibility of Northeast Dubois Schools participating in virtual snow days.

Several members of the board believe that it would be a good idea, but research needs to be done on the positives and negatives of virtual snow days along with more discussions on the matter.

The board also brought up ALICE training.

ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate,

A video on ALICE training was presented at the meeting.

There are plans for the public to view the ALICE Training video in the future.