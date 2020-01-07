Part of US 231 back open after pole barn fire

A pole barn is a total loss after bursting into flames Monday afternoon.
Fire departments responded to reports of a pole barn fire around 4:40 yesterday afternoon along US 231, just south of the Burns City turn off at the Martin and Daviess County line.
Officials closed the entire highway while crews battled the blaze.
The highway has been reopened. No injuries were reported.
No other information is being released at this time.
