Perry County had the highest voter turnout in Indiana during November’s Municipal Elections.
Perry County took home the top spot with a 43% voter turnout.
When looking at other counties in the area, Dubois had a 17% turnout, Spencer County had 36%, Daviess had a 34% turnout, Orange County had a voter turnout of 24%, Pike had 19%, Crawford had 11%, and Warrick County had a voter turnout of 36%.
The state’s voter turnout for November’s Municipal Elections was 23%.
Be the first to comment on "Perry County has highest voter turnout in the state"