Perry County has highest voter turnout in the state

Perry County had the highest voter turnout in Indiana during November’s Municipal Elections.

Perry County took home the top spot with a 43% voter turnout.

When looking at other counties in the area, Dubois had a 17% turnout, Spencer County had 36%, Daviess had a 34% turnout, Orange County had a voter turnout of 24%, Pike had 19%, Crawford had 11%, and Warrick County had a voter turnout of 36%.

The state’s voter turnout for November’s Municipal Elections was 23%.