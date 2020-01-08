Perry County Memorial Hospital Foundation To Host “Roaring 20’s” Gala

The Perry County Memorial Hospital Foundation has set its date for its 13th Annual Foundation Gala, and it has a very topical theme this year.

The 13th Annual Perry County Memorial Hospital Foundation Gala’s theme this year is the “Roaring 20’s”.

This Gala is to help raise funds to assist Perry County Memorial Hospital in purchasing new and advanced healthcare technology.

The Gala will feature a silent auction, raffle, cocktail hour, dinner, dessert auction, dancing, and more.

The Gala will take place on Saturday, February 29th at the Tell City Schergens Center from 6:00 pm to 10:30 pm.