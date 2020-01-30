Perry County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating missing teenager

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing teenager.

According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 16-year-old Seth Goldman was last seen around 7 pm on January 29th near the Doolittle Mills Area.

Goldman is believed to have been picked up by someone, but authorities have not been able to confirm that.

If you have any information about Seth Goldman, contact Perry County Central Dispatch at (812)-547-2441, or your local law enforcement agency.