Registration Open for Radius Indiana’s Annual Regional Economic Development Conference

Registration is now open for Radius Indiana’s fourth annual regional economic development conference for community leaders.

Attendees at this two-and-a-half-day program will participate in several educational sessions about relevant topics.

Speakers and subjects for this course include:

-Jim Plump of Jackson County Industrial Development Corporation- talking about Introduction to Economic Development

-Michael Wilcox of Purdue Center for Regional Development- talking about Quality of Place

-Matt Rueff of Thomas P. Miller and Associates- talking about Local Housing Support

-Wendy Dant Chesser of One Southern Indiana- talking about Strategic Planning

-Julie Miller of JLL- talking about Site Selectors in the Economic Development Process

-Chelsey Manns of Manns Consulting- talking about Real Estate Development

-Matt Eckerle of Baker- Tilley- talking about Business and Finance Incentives

-Steve Bryant of Indiana Small Business Development Center- talking about Support for Entrepreneurship and Small Business

These topics are focused on the day-to-day functions of economic development and are designed to help leaders keep the needs of economic development in mind as they return to their daily responsibilities.

To register for the program, head to RadiusIndiana.com or call (812)-227-9778.

Registration for leaders in the Radius 8-county region is $425 and $475 for those who live outside of the region.

The fourth annual Radius Indiana Economic Development Conference takes place at French Lick Resort from April 14th to April 16th.

Radius Indiana plans on making scholarships available from its own offices and area utilities and banks.

For more information about these scholarships, contact the Radius Indiana office.