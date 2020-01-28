Richard Jacob Roos, 83, of Lamar, passed away on , 2020 at Willowdale Village. Richard was born on , 1936 to the late Ethan Defay & Margaret Elizabeth Roos. Richard a member of St. Peter’s U.C.C. of Lamar, graduated valedictorian of Dale High School in 1953, after which he attended Elmhurst College and Indiana University providing for the foundation of a lifelong teaching career and also…his love was found in his soulmate.

Richard taught one year in Sullivan then began at Tell City High in 1958, was Life Member and Past Master of Gentryville Masonic Lodge F&AM. Richard served Perry Spencer RTC /PSCI as director and chairman for 25 years and also was involved in many community organizations.

First and foremost the most important aspect of Richard’s life centered around his family and faith. Richard is survived by Bonnie (Boger) Roos, Wife of over 61 years, married ; Daughters Angela Matheis (Larry) of Lamar; Sheila Roos-Williams of Santa Claus; Son Daniel Roos (Krista) of Santa Claus; grandchildren Olivia Luigs, Tre’ Roos-Williams, Jakeb Roos-Williams, Ethan Roos, Grant Roos, and Jenna Roos; Brother Keith Roos (Teresa)of Pendleton.

Richard is proceeded in death by his daughter, Diana Beth Roos.

Visitation will be 3:30-8pm Fuller Funeral Home in Dale with Masonic Service at 7. Funeral Services will be 11 am at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Lamar, IN with Rev. Jahn officiating. Visitation at Church 10 am until service on . Private family burial at later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s UCC, Lamar, IN.

Fuller Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fullersfh.com

