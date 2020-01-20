Sarah J. “Sally” Andrews, age 87, formerly of Santa Claus, IN, passed away peacefully on , 2020 at her son’s house in Raleigh, NC.

Sally was born in Elkhart, IN on , 1933 to George C. and Helen M. (Gould) Pease. She married Reverend Raymond William Andrews on , 1957 in Elkhart, IN. He preceded her in death on , 2015 after 58 years of marriage.

She was a graduate of the South Bend Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.

Sally worked as a nurse for doctors’ offices, hospitals, and eventually retiring from the Dubois County Health Department, she was also a mother of five, and a homemaker.

She was a pastor’s wife. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, where her late husband served as the pastor from 1980 until 1995. In the early days of the churches they served she was often the pianist and organist for services, loved the choir, hand bells, and piano, and was heavily involved in church functions.

She loved music, sunsets, and being with family. She liked to cook and being a child of the great depression and WW2, knew sacrifice and how to get everything out of that simple chicken.

Surviving are two daughters, Lisa Andrews, Dallas,TX, and Janine Andrews, Indianapolis, IN, three sons, Paul Andrews (Dawn), Chicago, IL, Mark Andrews (Courtney), Raleigh, NC, and Eric Andrews, Haysville, IN, eight grandchildren, Matt, Bob, Eileen, Spencer, Garrett, Elijah, Brennen, and Paige, four great-grandchildren, one sister, Mary Lou Rogers of Elkhart, IN.

Preceding her in death beside her husband was one granddaughter, Payton May Andrews, and one brother, John Pease.

Funeral services for Sarah J. “Sally” Andrews will be held at 11 a.m. on , 2020 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, IN, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on , 2020 at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, IN, and from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service time at the church on .

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or a favorite charity.

