Shawn J. Seger, age 33, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:55 p.m. on , 2020, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. He had been battling pneumonia and passed away due to a blood clot in the pulmonary artery, which carries blood to the lungs.

Shawn was born in Jasper, Indiana, on , 1986, to David D. and Anita (Young) Seger.

Shawn had Asberger’s (high functioning autism) and tried to live his life to the fullest with it.

He was a 2005 graduate of Jasper High School. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree from USI and then a Master’s Degree in Theology from Franciscan University. While hunting for a job in his field, he delivered pizza for many years, which he had done since graduating high school.

He had a true heart, dedicated to using his time and talents to help others. He volunteered for the Prison, Prolife, and homeless ministry, St. John Bosco Youth Ministry, lectoring for Mass, multiple retreats across the Diocese, and J-Walkers Young Adult group. Shawn was an amazing son, brother, and uncle to his three nephews, and friend to everyone he met. He loved to write songs, play the piano, babysit, play night basketball, work on his ministry program (40 Days for Evangelization), and continue writing his book (connections between the Old and New Testaments).

Surviving are his parents, David D. and Anita Seger, Jasper, Indiana, Amy (Nicholas) Soellner, Evansville, IN, Joy Seger, Jasper, IN, four nephews, his godson, Michael, August, Jonah, and one on the way Soellner, all at home in Evansville, IN.

Preceding him in death are his maternal grandparents, Charles R. and Rita Young, paternal grandparents, Jerome and Wilma Jeanne Seger, and his godmother, Francine Verkamp.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Shawn J. Seger will be held at 9:30 a.m. on , 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on , 2020, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. St. Joseph’s Parish will pray a rosary at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, St. John Bosco Youth Ministry, or Right to Life of Southwest Indiana.

