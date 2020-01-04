State Representative Ron Bacon retiring from House Seat

State Representative Ron Bacon is retiring from the House Seat at the end of his term this year.

Bacon was elected back in 2010 and has served House District 75. This includes portions of Pike, Spencer, and Warrick Counties.

Bacon has worked on major initiatives over the past 10 years in several different categories, including Health, Safety, Environment, Education and Government.

Bacon intends to run for a local elected position.

This won’t be the first local position Bacon has run for.

In the past, he has served on the county council and was the coroner before taking on the state representative position.