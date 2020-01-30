Stellar Communities Program Now Open for Letters of Intent

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced yesterday that the Stellar Communities Program is now open for Letters of Intent.

Launched in 2011, the Stellar Communities Program is a multi-year, multi-million dollar investment initiative led by OCRA, which is overseen by Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch. The program works with communities in creating regional development plans, promoting local and regional partnerships and implementing comprehensive solutions to regional challenges. The program will continue this year with a regional partnership design and select one regional designee.

All participating communities must commit at least four years to the project. This collaborative effort brings together mentors and partners to advance comprehensive solutions for regional and local challenges throughout rural Indiana.

Eligible participants include local units of government, a county, city or an incorporated town not currently considered a HUD recognized entitlement community. Only communities that participate in the state Community Development Block Grant program are eligible.

Although any eligible community can apply, regional mentorships with past Stellar Designees and Finalists are highly encouraged. The Stellar Communities Program manager, Michael Sinnet, is available for consultation and technical assistance.

The Letters of Intent submission process is completed through an online grant management system. All regions must submit the required documentation in order to be considered. Letters of Intent are due by April 3 at 4 p.m. ET. No paper submissions will be accepted and submissions entered after 4 p.m. will not be eligible.

An informational program video is available online. Visit in.gov/ocra/stellar for more information.