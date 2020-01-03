Terese L. Ernst

Therese L. Ernst, 87 of Ferdinand passed away Wednesday January 1st at her home in Ferdinand. Therese was born September 22, 1932 in Schnellville, Indiana to Leo & Bertha (Miller) Lueken. She was united in marriage to Victor Ernst on May 22, 1954 in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Schnellville. Victor preceded her in death on June 11, 1995.

Therese retired from the Southeast Dubois County School Corporation. She was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church and St. Ann’s Sodality. Therese was an avid quilter and made many quilts for the St. Ferdinand Parish. She also enjoyed cooking, reading, crossword puzzles, gardening and canning. She loved spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are three daughters, Karen (Bill) Evans of Bloomington, Joan (Gerald) Schaeffer of Jasper, and Mary (Curt) Messmer of Huntingburg. Eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Two sisters, her twin sister Marie (Bob) Dall of Ferdinand, Janice Hurst of Huntingburg and one brother, Ray (Aileen) Lueken of Celestine. She was preceded in death by her husband Victor, three sisters, Rosalee Scherle, Eileen Schuler, and Dorothy Bachman. Also two brothers, Ralph & Louis Lueken.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Monday January 6th in Saint Ferdinand Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 2 to 8 PM Sunday and from 7 to 9:30 AM Monday at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.