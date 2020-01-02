Thomas Joseph King, age 75, of Huntingburg, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at The Waters of Huntingburg.

He was born February 26, 1944, in Huntingburg, to Othmar Wayne and Stella Ruth (Goffinet) King. Tom retired from Southern Railway; was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Huntingburg Conservation Club; graduated in 1962 from Lake Arrowhead High School in California; enjoyed fishing and horse racing; and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by four children, Hank (Jenny) King of Huntingburg, Tara King Payne of Huntingburg, Tammy (Luke) Stetter of Saint Anthony, and Scott (Sandy) King of Boonville; three siblings, Larry (Marlene) King of Huntingburg, Wayne (Coleen) King of Huntingburg, and Kathy (Larry) Rees of Jasper; (14) grandchildren and (9) great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.S.T., Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at the church cemetery. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Heart-to-Heart Hospice or a favorite medical research foundation. Condolences may be shared at www.nassandson.com