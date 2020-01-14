Three people facing charges after Daviess County drug bust

Three people are facing various charges after a weekend drug bust in Daviess County.

Daviess County Sheriff Deputies and the Washington Police reporting finding meth, scales, and other various paraphernalia items while executing a search warrant at a 2413 Sunrise Drive residence on Saturday afternoon.

46-year-old Travis Reel of Washington was booked into the Daviess County Jail on no bond and charged with possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia, dealing methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, and obstruction of justice.

39-year-old Rachel A. Lemond of Caneyville, Kentucky, was booked into the Daviess County Jail on a $2,500 bond and charged with visiting a common nuisance and possession of a syringe.

38-year-old Natalie Mundy of Loogootee was also booked into the Daviess County Jail with no bond and charged with visiting a common nuisance and on an active failure to appear warrant.