Three vacant houses catch fire in Pike County

Three vacant houses burst into flames in Pike County last week.

And these fires happened within days of each other.

Firefighters responded to the first fire at an empty house located on the edge of Union, just north of Union Community Church around 1:55 Christmas morning.

According to the Petersburg Fire Chief, Ross Elmore, the house was more than halfway gone when firefighters arrived.

The chief says the State Fire Marshalls Office is trying to locate the owner of the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the house is a total loss.

Firefighters were called back to the scene around 6 am for another fire.

Chief Elmore says embers from the first fire blew onto the roof of the vacant house next door, causing another fire.

Fire damage was limited to the roof.

Firefighters responded to multiple reports of another house fire a few days later.

Otwell Fire Captain, Doug Mounts, says they received multiple calls about a house at 1509 South State Road 257 in Velpen bursting into flames.

The State Fire Marshalls Office is looking at the remains, but have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

Mounts says firefighters were on the scene for about two hours.

No injuries were reported.