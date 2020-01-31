Two Petersburg Coal Plants Set To Close

The Indianapolis City-County Council has decided to retire two coal plants in Petersburg.

IPL is set to close it’s two coal-fired power units in Petersburg by 2028. These closures would fall in line with the utilities retirement plans to close two other coal-fired units in Petersburg by 2023.

Councilor Zach Adamson says that with the rising affordability of renewable energy sources, they are expected to join the fight against toxic air and the global climate crisis.

IPL has stated that the decision to retire two coal units at Petersburg Generating Stating is a balanced approach that preserves flexibility — should future market conditions change — while delivering cleaner, greener, and affordable power to Indianapolis residents and businesses