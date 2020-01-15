Updated list of flooded roads (1/15/20)

Posted By: Ann Powell January 15, 2020

At least 15 roads are still closed around Dubois County for high water.

According to the Dubois County Highway Department, the following roads remain closed for flooding:

  • County Road 150 North, Between 500 West & 600 West
  • County Road 875 West, South of County Road 150 North
  • County Road 50 North, West of County Road 750 West
  • County Road 800 West, South of 50 North – Lee Gress Flat
  • County Road 800 West, North of County Road 300 South – River Bottoms
  • Division Road, East of CR 600 West
  • Stewart Road, Off of Division Road
  • County Road 620 West, Dillon Creek
  • County Road 150 South, West of Old Huntingburg Road
  • Ell Creek Road, North of County Road 400 South
  • Portersville Bridge Road, North of the Bridge in Daviess County
  • Old Huntingburg Road, North of County Road 400 South
  • County Road 400 South, West of Ell Creek Road
  • Old Road 64, West of Patoka Road
  • 1st Street – Huntingburg, West of County Road 75 West

