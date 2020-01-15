Updated list of flooded roads (1/15/20)

At least 15 roads are still closed around Dubois County for high water.
According to the Dubois County Highway Department, the following roads remain closed for flooding:
- County Road 150 North, Between 500 West & 600 West
- County Road 875 West, South of County Road 150 North
- County Road 50 North, West of County Road 750 West
- County Road 800 West, South of 50 North – Lee Gress Flat
- County Road 800 West, North of County Road 300 South – River Bottoms
- Division Road, East of CR 600 West
- Stewart Road, Off of Division Road
- County Road 620 West, Dillon Creek
- County Road 150 South, West of Old Huntingburg Road
- Ell Creek Road, North of County Road 400 South
- Portersville Bridge Road, North of the Bridge in Daviess County
- Old Huntingburg Road, North of County Road 400 South
- County Road 400 South, West of Ell Creek Road
- Old Road 64, West of Patoka Road
- 1st Street – Huntingburg, West of County Road 75 West
