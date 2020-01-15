Updated list of flooded roads (1/15/20)

At least 15 roads are still closed around Dubois County for high water.

According to the Dubois County Highway Department, the following roads remain closed for flooding:

County Road 150 North, Between 500 West & 600 West

County Road 875 West, South of County Road 150 North

County Road 50 North, West of County Road 750 West

County Road 800 West, South of 50 North – Lee Gress Flat

County Road 800 West, North of County Road 300 South – River Bottoms

Division Road, East of CR 600 West

Stewart Road, Off of Division Road

County Road 620 West, Dillon Creek

County Road 150 South, West of Old Huntingburg Road

Ell Creek Road, North of County Road 400 South

Portersville Bridge Road, North of the Bridge in Daviess County

Old Huntingburg Road, North of County Road 400 South

County Road 400 South, West of Ell Creek Road

Old Road 64, West of Patoka Road

1st Street – Huntingburg, West of County Road 75 West