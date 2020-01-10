Woman Arrested in Perry County For Trafficking With Inmate

A woman was arrested in Perry County yesterday for trafficking with an inmate.
An investigation by the Indiana Department of Correction resulted in the January 9th arrest of 47-year-old Lashea Taylor. The investigation led to information that alleged Taylor of attempting to traffic drugs into the Branchville Correctional Facility when visiting an offender. Suboxone was recovered as a result of the investigation.
Ms. Taylor was arrested and transported to Perry County Jail pending charges of:
- Trafficking a Controlled Substance with an Inmate, a Level 5 Felony
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Level 6 Felony
- Dealing in a Schedule V Controlled Substance, a Level 6 Felony
Warden Kathy Alvey says that they have a zero-tolerance policy on trafficking and they will arrest and seek prosecution against any person who attempts to traffic illegal substances into any of their facilities.
