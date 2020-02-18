18-Year-Old Life Flighted After Roll Over Crash in Celestine

An 18-year-old was life flighted after a crash in Celestine Saturday night.

On Saturday at about 10:00 pm, The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about an accident near Celestine near the Fire Department and the St. Isadore Catholic Church.

The caller stated that the vehicle rolled several times and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Dubois County Deputies, paramedics, and first responders arrived on scene to find an 18-year-old male on scene. The man was taken to Memorial Hospital before being Life Flighted to Evansville.

Dubois County Sheriff’s Department says alcohol and high rates of speed may have played into this accident and an investigation is ongoing.