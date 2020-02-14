2020 Census starting in a few weeks

The Census officially starts in a few weeks.

But before filling out those forms, do you know what the census is or what the results are used for?

It all goes back to the constitution. According to Article 1, Section 2, a census is required every 10 years to measure the country’s population.

According to Councilwoman and Head of the Dubois County Census Committee, Becky Beckman, it’s important for everyone to be counted.

And it’s not all about figuring out a county’s population. Beckman says it also has a large impact on the community.

All census results are confidential. And Beckman says they can be used to improve county infrastructure and much more.

And if you are looking for a job, Beckman says there are still positions open.

The census can be filled out in a variety of ways this year.

You can fill out by phone, computer, tablet, paper, and much more.

According to the Census website, there are a few important dates to keep in mind.

The first one is from March 12th to the 20th. This is when households start receiving letters about how to respond to the 2020 census.

For more information, head to 2020census.gov.