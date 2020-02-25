2020 Jasper Strassenfest Committee accepting booth registrations

Booth registration is officially open for this year’s Jasper Strassenfest.

All booths must be operated by a Dubois County Non-Profit or Not-For-Profit organization.

Organizations that have operated a booth in the past are encouraged to register.

All new organizations and returning booth operators are encouraged to check out last year’s offerings before handing in registrations.

The Strassenfest Committee does not allow duplication of existing foods or games.

An informational meeting for all booth operators takes place on March 17th at 6:00 PM at the Jasper K of C at 201 East 30th Street in Jasper.

All booths are encouraged to have a representative at this meeting.

Printed 2020 Booth Packets will be available at this meeting.

Packets will be mailed after March 17th to those unable to attend.

For any additional questions or concerns contact Corie Eckerle-Schwartz at cleckerle@gmail.com or 812-630-8791 or go to jasperstrassenfest.org.