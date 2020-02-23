A simple tip about drug activity leads to the discovery of explosive devices.

Rockport Police execute a search warrant at the property of 38-year-old Jesse Chancellor of Rockport on .

While exciting the search warrant, police found an open container of explosive devices and contacted the Indiana State Police Ordnance Team for assistance.

After looking over the devices, the team determined they were destructive and took them into custody.

Chancellor was arrested and booked into the Spencer County Law Enforcement Center on a $30,000 cash-only bond and charged with 22 counts of possession of a destructive device, 4 counts of neglect of a dependent child, criminal recklessness, and several misdemeanor counts.