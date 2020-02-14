Area City Offices Set To Close on President’s Day

Area city offices are set to be closed this President’s Day.

In Jasper, Jasper City Hall, the Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery site, Jasper Arts Center, Habig Center, and all Jasper Utilities Administrative Offices will be closed, Monday, February 17th.

In Huntingburg, City of Huntingburg offices will be closed on , in observance of Presidents Day.

In Ferdinand, Ferdinand Town and Utility offices will be closed on Monday, February 17, for the President’s Day holiday. Trash pick up will take place on Tuesday, February 18.

All offices will open back up on Tuesday, February 18th.