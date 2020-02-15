Bellarmine professor giving annual lecture at St. Meinrad

A Bellarmine professor is giving a special lecture at St. Meinrad next month.

Associate Professor of Theology at Bellarmine University, Dr. Gregory K. Hillis, is giving the annual Thomas Lecture on Philosophy and Theology in the Saint Bede Theatre.

This year’s lecturer is called “Thomas Merton, the Eucharist, and Dialogue or How Catholic was Thomas Merton?”

Hillis joined the department of theology in 2008 after completing his Ph.D. in the Department of Religious Studies at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario.

Hillis is currently working on a book on Thomas Merton’s understanding of Catholicism for Liturgical Press, which is due in 2021.

This lecture takes place on Thursday, March 5 at 7 pm CDT in the St. Bede Theatre.

Parking is available at the St. Bede Guest House and student parking lots.

For more information, call Mary Jeanne Schumacher at (812) 357-6501 during business hours.