Bob Schnell Receives 2020 Celestine Park Distinguished Service Award

Bob Schnell is the 2020 recipient of the Celestine Park Distinguished Service Award. Bob was one of seven nominees this year and was selected by the park in recognition of years of devoted service to the Celestine community. Bob was presented the award by Celestine Park president Chris Bieker and MC Kevin Knies at a recognition breakfast on Sunday at the St. Celestine Hall.

Other nominees included Sally Brosmer, Sharon Johnson, Dallas Knies, Allen Luebbehusen, Doug Merkel, and Christine Sander.

Sunday was the 28th annual awarding of the DSA with a large number of past recipients on hand to be recognized. Past winners include; Leonard Heeke, Loretta Humbert, Don Sander, Ottie Betz, Ron Sander, Barney Heldman, Ed Senninger, Mike Klem, Margaret Buechler, Art Kempf, Glenda Reckelhoff, Melvin Betz, Ed Betz, Martha Goepfrich, Pat Hasenour, Clarence Buechler, Jim Sander, Jim Steffe, Joel Johnson, Emil Schroering, the Jim Hohler Family, Kenneth Schnell, Bob Schepers, Mary Rasche, Allen Thewes, Clarence Reckelhoff, Joan Steffe, and Tom Heeke.