CASA is needing more volunteers, so CASA has announced a class for new volunteers beginning march 13th.

For more information or to apply, you can go to the Dubois county website DuboiscountyIN.ORG and click on the CASA department.

If you have any questions feel free to contact the Dubois County CASA Director, Deena Hubler, at her email, adhubler@duboiscountyin.org, or by phone, 812.639.0143.

The due date for applications is March 8th