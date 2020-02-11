Changes coming to Dubois County Bombers and League Stadium this summer

The Dubois County Bombers and League Stadium will look different this summer.

Huntingburg Parks Board members recently approved plans for the current picnic area to be fenced off by a half-wall with ceiling fans.

Board members also approved to add an upper deck for game viewing and socializing.

This grassy area will have concrete to accommodate the new structure.

Corporate and group nights or special events can rent out the area by emailing the Bombers at dcbombers@psci.net.

Fans can purchase tickets to access the new facility when it’s not rented out.

The Bomber’s Home Opener is May 31st.