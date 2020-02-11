Charles E. Dike 76 of Dale, passed away on th at Scenic Hills at the Monastery, Ferdinand, IN. He was born , 1943 in Boonville, IN to the late Marvin and Wilma Dike. He married Patricia P. Nord on , 1965.

Charles grew up on the family farm north of Dale and graduated from Dale High School in 1962. After graduation, Charles served in the National Guard, worked at Schum Monuments and was a machinist at the former North American Products in Jasper, IN. In 1976, Charles opened and operated Dike Auto Service in Dale until his stroke in June, 2019. Charles had a passion for working on cars and enjoyed farming.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 34 years, Patricia in 1999 and a sister, Sharon Weitkamp in 2019. He is survived by his son, Jeff Dike of Dale, IN and daughter Marsha Dimmett, of Newburgh, IN. Also surviving are sisters Darlene (Steve) Hubster of Holland, IN, Linda (Dennie) Lancioni of Holland, MI and nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on , from 3-7 PM CT at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Dale, IN.

A Mass of Christian Burial is planned for at 10 AM CT at St. Joseph’s Catholic church with burial in the church cemetery.

Fuller Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fullersfh.com