Charles E. Dike 76 of Dale, passed away on Saturday, February 8th at Scenic Hills at the Monastery, Ferdinand, IN. He was born March 27, 1943 in Boonville, IN to the late Marvin and Wilma Dike. He married Patricia P. Nord on September 11, 1965.
Charles grew up on the family farm north of Dale and graduated from Dale High School in 1962. After graduation, Charles served in the National Guard, worked at Schum Monuments and was a machinist at the former North American Products in Jasper, IN. In 1976, Charles opened and operated Dike Auto Service in Dale until his stroke in June, 2019. Charles had a passion for working on cars and enjoyed farming.
Fuller Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fullersfh.com
Be the first to comment on "Charles E. Dike"