City of Huntingburg Receives State Grant of $20,000

Huntingburg has received a new grant from the state.

The City of Huntingburg has been awarded a $20,000 safety grant from Indiana Public Employers’ Plan that will be used to purchase safety equipment and provide training programs for City employees to help eliminate workplace injuries.



Indiana Public Employers’ Plan, Inc., or IPEP, is an Indiana not-for-profit corporation that was organized in 1989 to meet the needs of Political subdivisions and governmental entities of the State of Indiana. IPEP is the largest provider of public entity workers’ compensation in the State of Indiana with 600 active members providing coverage for well over $1Billion in public worker wages.