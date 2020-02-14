City offices closing for President’s Day

Area city offices are closing their doors this President’s Day.

When looking at Jasper, City Hall, the Street Department and Resource Recovery site, Jasper Arts Center, Habig Center, and all Jasper Utilities Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday, February 17th.

All City of Huntingburg offices will be closed to observe President’s Day.

And the Ferdinand Town Hall and Utilities Offices will also be closed on Monday.

Due to the holiday hours, trash pickup will take place on Tuesday, February 18th.