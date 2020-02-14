County officials attend legislative conference

Four Dubois County officials met with legislators at a special conference earlier this week.

Dubois County Commissioner Elmer Brames, County Treasurer Kitty Merkley, County Recorder Jackie McPherron, and County Clerk Amy Kippenbrock and 300 other county officials from around the state attended the Association of Indiana Counties’ 2020 Legislative Conference.

County officials were able to express their concerns about local government with legislators.

They were also briefed about what legislation is being discussed in the Indiana General Assembly and how it will impact their counties.

County officials also heard from Governor Eric Holcomb as well as several other state elected officials and took part in workshops about local leadership and legislation.